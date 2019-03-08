Boozed-up Romanian man facing deportation was caught pushing trolleys at a Tesco window

A drunk-and-disorderly Romanian man who was trying to push shopping trolleys through a supermarket window and was causing trouble for staff is due to be deported from the UK.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 25 how Constantin Adrian Budu, 34, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes, Alfreton, was reported to police after he refused to leave the Tesco supermarket car park, on Hall Street, Alfreton.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “This male was talking to a PCSO outside the store and the PCSO advised officers that the male was from Romania and was refusing to leave and he had previously been causing trouble during the week for staff.

“And they said he was drinking and his speech was slurred and he smelled of drink and was unsteady on his feet and his English was not very good and they had trouble understanding what he was saying.”

Mr Cooper added that Budu refused to tell officers where he lived and he refused to leave the area and he attempted to grab a shopping trolley to push it into a window but he was stopped.

Police moved Budu to the perimeter of the shopping car park and spent time trying to get him to leave, according to Mr Cooper, before he walked back and grabbed shopping trolleys and tried to push them towards the shop window again.

Budu, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly after the incident on February 24.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Budu wanted to be arrested by police because there are a lot of things that have been happening in his life “behind closed doors” and he has been served immigration papers regarding deportation from the UK.

Magistrates deemed his one-day detention in a police cell following his arrest was suitable punishment for the drunk-and-disorderly offence.

They also ordered that he not be released from custody until the pending immigration matter could be addressed.