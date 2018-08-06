Boozed-up reveller struck her ex’s new girlfriend in the face with a glass

A booze-fuelled woman who struck her victim in the face with a glass at a birthday celebration has been ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Tanya Lowe, 23, of Station New Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield, assaulted the woman at the Three Horseshoes, in Market Street, Clay Cross, in the early hours of June 6.

The hearing was told how the victim was in a relationship with Lowe’s ex-partner and took exception when she saw them talking.

She began to push her partner and Lowe reacted by picking up a glass and shoving it into the victim’s face.

Judge Adrian Reynolds said: “One of the most difficult things judges such as I have to deal with is perfectly decent people like you who, in drink, behave in a moment of madness violently to other people.

“Sometimes the consequences can be horrific.

“There have been plenty of cases where people had died because of one punch or someone who has been glassed to the head has ended up permanently disfigured.

“Your behaviour that night passes the custodial threshold but you have not been in trouble before and you are certainly not a violent person.

“I have no doubt what happened that night in a flash of a moment did so because you were drunk and you deeply regret it.

“The victim has been harmed but at least her scars can be hidden by make-up.”

Lucy Jones, prosecuting, said Lowe was with friends including her former partner and her ex’s new girlfriend celebrating the bar manager’s birthday.

Miss Jones said: “There had been no issues throughout the night and the new partner had drank a lot - around eight pints of lager.

“At around 2am she left the pub and went to a friend’s house where she was sick and it is fair to say this had a sobering effect on her.

“She decided to go back to the pub and when she arrived she saw her partner sat with the defendant.

“She took offence at this saying, ‘are you serious?’, before starting to shove her partner around.

“At this stage the defendant stood up, picked a glass up off the table and shoved it in her face.”

Miss Jones said the victim had to be taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment to cuts to her lip but the glass had not smashed.

Lowe told police she had been in the pub from around 6.30pm but had struggled to remember what happened because she was drunk.

She said she reacted to what she saw but had no intention of hurting the victim.

Lowe pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Will Bennett, defending, said his client lives with her grandmother and has just started a new job in sales.

He said: “It is a deeply regrettable moment where she misread the situation.

“She saw the push and she reacted very badly.”

Judge Reynolds sentenced Lowe to a nine-month jail term suspended for a year.

Lowe was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.