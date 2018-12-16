Booze and drug-fuelled motorcyclist caught speeding on-and-off pavements in a Derbyshire village

A boozy, drug-fuelled motorcyclist is due to be sentenced after he was speeding on-and-off pavements around a Derbyshire village before he was injured in a collision.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 12 how Ashley Wood, 29, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, was captured on CCTV and seen by witnesses reaching estimated speeds of about 40 to 45mph.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “He was riding a mini motorbike in the Pinxton area dangerously.

“The offence occurred in the early hours of the morning about 5.30am and there are a number of witnesses and CCTV footage captured him riding a motorcycle at the time.”

CCTV footage showed him riding at high-speed in a residential area, according to Mr Hollett, around Hawthorne Road while attempting to kick cars on a pavement and he could be seen near Victoria Road and Town Street.

Mr Hollett said: “The evidence shows he was driving around the Pinxton area and he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

Witnesses claimed Wood was reaching speeds of between 40mph and 45mph while riding on-and-off pavements in a 30mph area.

Mr Hollett added that Wood was eventually involved in a collision with another motor vehicle but this incident was not said to have been the fault of Wood.

The defendant was found unconscious with quite serious injuries, according to Mr Hollett, and he had to be taken to hospital where blood samples were taken and revealed evidence of alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine.

Wood told police he had been out the previous evening in Mansfield with friends and had consumed alcohol but he could bot recall taking any drugs.

He added that he had acted out of character by riding the motorcycle and accepted he did not have an appropriate licence for the motorcycle.

Wood pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and exceeding the drink-drive limit and also admitted two drug-driving offences after exceeding specified limits for ecstasy and a cocaine derivative.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence for a motorcycle.

Defence solicitor Andi Hunter and Mr Hollett confirmed that the collision was not Wood’s fault and this matter is the subject of a separate police investigation.

Magistrates committed Wood’s case to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on January 9.

He was released on unconditional bail.