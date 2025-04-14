Bongo’s Bingo brings back the 90s with nostalgic night at Sheffield’s Octagon Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 90s - a decade that gave us Tamagotchis, dial-up internet, Britpop and double denim - is making a comeback in Sheffield this summer as Bongo’s Bingo announces a special throwback event at The Octagon Centre.

Bongo’s Bingo is a one-of-a-kind event that fuses traditional bingo with rave intervals, outrageous prizes, and non-stop party anthems - creating an immersive night of chaos and pure entertainment.

Taking place on Friday, June 27, the 90s-themed night promises a full-on celebration of one of pop culture’s most iconic eras. The event is based on a musical journey through the decade, with hits from the Backstreet Boys, Nirvana, TLC, and 2Pac blaring through the speakers, and prizes inspired by everything from Super Mario Kart to Spice Girls fandom.

Whether you grew up watching Friends, Art Attack, and Sex and the City, or remember heading to the cinema for Titanic and Trainspotting, this event aims to transport you straight back to a time of Calvin Klein underwear and rave anthems.

Fancy dress is also not just welcomed but actively encouraged, so dust off those platform shoes, grab your glow sticks, and channel your inner Bridget Jones.

Co-founder Jonny Bongo said: “The 90s is such a wonderful period in the UK, with so much pop culture and general craziness which saw out the entire century,

“We love a theme at Bongo’s Bingo and there’s just so much to work with from the 90s - amazing music from bangers to classics and endless hands-in-the-air tunes which will have everyone in raptures. The 90s events are part of our June release at The Octagon Centre, so it’s time to get involved and start the summer with us.”

Bongo's Bingo

Since launching in Liverpool in 2015, Bongo’s Bingo has sold over 5 million tickets across more than 40 UK cities, and taken the experience as far afield as Ibiza, New York, Dubai and Australia. The event has transformed traditional bingo into a night of dance, prizes, and pure chaos - and this 90s special is set to be no different.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, Bongo’s Bingo continues to offer a unique mix of nostalgia, entertainment, and unpredictable fun - and the Sheffield show is expected to be one of the summer’s hottest tickets.

Tickets are on sale now at www.bongosbingo.co.uk

