Barnsley Woolley Cricket Club was broken into last week

In a Facebook post, the club said: “Sadly, once again, we have been the victim of yet another break-in. “We have had our beer that was stocked for the bonfire stolen.“It is so disappointing and disheartening for all at the club.“The work that has been done in the last three years improving the site and of course to provide sporting, arts and craft opportunities in the community has been excellent.“Events like this hit hard working volunteers hard. Makes you wonder if it’s all worth it at times but we will not let ‘low-life’ beat us.”