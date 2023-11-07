Bonfire Night is over but fireworks are still being heard in some communities

We asked Star readers whether fireworks should be silent these days to avoid disturbing people and upsetting animals.

Bonfire night in Sheffield - Photo: Dannielle Darby

Our Facebook comment section was split 50/50, with those supporting quieter celebrations citing concern for their beloved pets as the main reason.

It’s a “100%”, “absolutely” and “definitely” to silent fireworks from Angela Goodwin, Jane Carter and Judith Reynolds.

Judith said: “I have a little dog trembling beside me, nothing calms her. Dread to think what the wildlife outside are doing.”

Jean Knowled’s pet dog also struggled on Bonfire Night.

“He never leaves my side all weekend. I try to sooth him and [the fireworks] make him worse, poor thing. What makes it worse [is] they are still setting them off last night, eleven thirty, in the pouring rain…heaven help us.”

Household pets aside, Karen Malone sympathised with the wildlife too.

“Seeing and hearing birds flee from trees is haunting, it's just horrible,” she said.

It’s not just our furry friends half our readers are worried about.

Jennifer Richards commented that not only was her “poor dog…shaking with fear”, but that “all the people who remember the war must be well reminded of it.”

Kelly Cawthorne also compared last night’s fireworks to warfare, saying: “Surely it’s the pretty lights in the sky that are enjoyable? Not the constant loud bangs that make you feel like you are living in a war zone!”

“Fireworks used to be pretty; now it's all about the ridiculous bangs that sound more like bombs going off,” adds Helen Bradshaw.

And some of us just want to get our eight hours in: “Last night was awful, hardly slept with them going off throughout the night,” said one reader.

Those wanting to keep the tradition well and alive weren’t shy to say why either.

“Absolutely not,” says Stuart Porter.

“How boring. I love the bangs. Sure pets and pet owners can live with it a few days of the year.”

Despite being an animal lover herself, Denise Granger said fireworks were “a great part of my growing up” and worried about “an end to bonfire night as we know it!”

Simon Roebuck agreed, and said that silent fireworks will “bleed the last bit of fun out of another British tradition.”

Isaac Hunt expressed his frustrations about pets too.

“I'm sick to the back teeth of having to tiptoe around pets. What gives people the right to spoil other people's fun because a cat is scared? Bonfire nights have been around a lot longer than your chuffing pets,” he vented.

Morgan Chappell pointed out that the booms and bangs of fireworks are no different to other loud sounds.