Bright colours and sparkles set alight the dark Sheffield sky last night as fireworks were set off across the city on Bonfire Night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And as it is every year, fireworks have divided opinion again - some love them, others loathe them.

We asked our readers if they think people should need a special licence to buy fireworks, and here’s what they had to say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A few think it’s the right step forward, with Mary Lee Jones suggesting that "city events should be the only ones to have firework displays".

She added: "Emergency services get fireworks thrown at them by the public for doing their job, they need hazard pay on Bonfire night."

Brendan Lawrence agreed, saying that "they are dangerous to humans and animals and should be better controlled".

Melissa Damms was torn between watching the lovely firework displays and her dogs, one of which was terrified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My heart goes out to all the animals and even children that are scared of them," she said.

Others were a little harsher in their opinions.

John Jones commented: "I think they need a written exam. If they can prove they have an ounce of common sense then it's OK, but unfortunately common sense is in short supply these days," with Adrian Durbacea remarking: "Some people need a special licence to be on this planet…"

But the overall consensus was that licensing fireworks was a step too far.

Gillian Wright said we should look beyond politics and "just enjoy [the fireworks]".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had them for years and why people want them banned is beyond me," she added.

Paul Booth was just as unwavering in his belief: "No, not at all. It’s a British tradition, remembering history."

But Dean Keith disagreed, clamining that "the things being set off these days…not so much fireworks but artillery!"