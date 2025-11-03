Bonfire Night Sheffield: Bar closing for safety due to 'ridiculous' number of fireworks

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 19:49 GMT
Terrifying fireworks incident, London Road, Sheffield
A Sheffield bar has announced it will close on Bonfire Night due to the ‘ridiculous’ fireworks situation in the area.

The Bear, at 89 Abbeydale Road, said they were ‘genuinely concerned about the safety of customers and staff’ after problems with fireworks at the weekend.

The Bear will close for safety on Bonfire Night due to the ‘ridiculous’ fireworks situation in the area.placeholder image
The Bear will close for safety on Bonfire Night due to the ‘ridiculous’ fireworks situation in the area. | google

In an Instagram post, they wrote: “It pains us to do this, but after some really unpleasant experiences for our staff and customers this weekend just gone, we have decided to close on bonfire night this Wednesday.

Fireworks being fired across London Road, Sharrow, on Friday night. Photo: Submitted.placeholder image
Fireworks being fired across London Road, Sharrow, on Friday night. Photo: Submitted. | Submitted

“Apologies to anyone who planned to pop in, we are open Thursday from 4 as usual.”

A follower responded: ‘Sad that it's necessary but it's the only option given this weekend’.

The decision comes after hooligans turned nearby London Road into a firework ‘warzone’ on Friday night.

