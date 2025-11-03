Bonfire Night Sheffield: Bar closing for safety due to 'ridiculous' number of fireworks
The Bear, at 89 Abbeydale Road, said they were ‘genuinely concerned about the safety of customers and staff’ after problems with fireworks at the weekend.
In an Instagram post, they wrote: “It pains us to do this, but after some really unpleasant experiences for our staff and customers this weekend just gone, we have decided to close on bonfire night this Wednesday.
“Apologies to anyone who planned to pop in, we are open Thursday from 4 as usual.”
A follower responded: ‘Sad that it's necessary but it's the only option given this weekend’.
The decision comes after hooligans turned nearby London Road into a firework ‘warzone’ on Friday night.