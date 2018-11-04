Bonfire destroys outbuilding during busy night for South Yorkshire firefighters

An outbuilding was destroyed by a stray ember from a bonfire in Rotherham last night.
Three fire engines were called to Ridgeway, in East Herringthorpe at around 8pm last night.
When firefighters arrived they found a wooden outbuilding well alight.
READ MORE: PICTURES: Shocking photographs show aftermath of firework attack in Sheffield
It took around an hour for crews to extinguish the blaze, which is believed to have started from a stray ember from a bonfire.
In Sheffield, firefighters from Elm Lane station were called to Wordsworth Avenue, in Parson Cross when a stray firework set fire to fencing and bushes in a garden.
READ MORE: Police pelted with fireworks, stones and eggs by yobs in Sheffield suburbs
Around an hour later the crew went to Musgrave Drive, Shirecliffe, where a firework had landed in guttering, causing a small amount of damage.
Firefighters from Rivelin station attended a similar incident in Winn Grove, Middlewood.
READ MORE: Fireworks hurled at police officers and firefighters in Halloween attacks in Sheffield