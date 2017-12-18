Bomb threat at Sheffield school

Police officers are dealing with a bomb threat at a Sheffield school today.

The threat, relating Birley Academy, Birley, led to the evacuation of the school and a full police sweep of the building.

Police officers remain at the school now.

Headteacher Gina Newton said: “Following notification of a bomb threat at Birley Academy this morning, we immediately implemented our robust and effective evacuation procedure.

"In line with our school continuity plan and through constant liaison with the police, we took the necessary planned steps to ensure student and staff safety at all times.

"We would like to thank everyone for ensuring our safeguarding practices were followed throughout.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Birley Academy in Sheffield after police were alerted to a suspicious incident at 9.40am this morning.

"The college chose to immediately evacuate students as a precautionary measure and officers remain at the scene."