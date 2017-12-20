Bomb squad called to Sheffield after walker found 'smoke shell'

The Army's bomb squad called at a house in Sheffield today after a walker found a 'smoke shell' in the Peak District and took it home.

A walker found the shell on Broomhead Moor yesterday and took it to their home in Carr Road, Deepcar.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Yesterday, it was reported to police that a member of the public had found an old smoke shell, while walking on Broomhead Moor in the Peak District.

"The EOD ( explosive ordnance disposal) were consulted and are collecting the shell today from a property in Carr Road, where it was taken to."