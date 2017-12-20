Bomb squad at Sheffield house following police raid

The Army's bomb disposal unit has been sent to a house in Sheffield today in an operation believed to be linked to yesterday's anti-terror raids in the city.

Soldiers are outside a property in St Margaret's Avenue, Stocksbridge, and have been seen by neighbours removing items from the house, which is close to two schools.

Residents said the bomb squad arrived at around 10.15am.

The arrival of the specialist team is believed to be linked to four anti-terror raids carried out in Sheffield yesterday - one in Stocksbridge, another in Shirebrook Road, Meersbrook and two in Burngreave - at a house in Verdon Street and at the Fatima Community Centre and mosque.

A flat above a chip ship in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, was also raided yesterday.

Four men, aged 22, 31, 36 and 41, were arrested in the raids and remain in police custody in West Yorkshire today.

They are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.