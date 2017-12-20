Bomb squad arrives at Chesterfield flat searched in anti-terror raid

The army's bomb squad has arrived at a flat searched in an anti-terror raid - for the second day running.

Bomb disposal experts arrived at King Street North, Chesterfield, earlier today, where a flat was raided above the Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar as part of a series of pre-planned raids yesterday.

Four men were arrested in the raids - three at homes in Sheffield and one in Chesterfield.

The men, aged 22, 31, 36 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and were taken to a police station in West Yorkshire, where they remain today.

Officers can hold them for two weeks before charging or releasing the men.

In Sheffield, raids were carried out in Verdon Street and the Fatima Community Centre and mosque in Burngreave; in Shirebrook Road, Meersbrook and at an address in Stocksbridge.

The raids, carried out by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, were said to have been 'intelligence led and pre-planned' as part of an ongoing investigation involving M15.

The raids were carried out as part of a plan to thwart a suspected Islamist terror plot.