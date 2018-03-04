BOMB ALERT: Police continue to search house in Sheffield suburb

Neighbours have spoken of their shock as police continue to search a Sheffield house following a bomb alert.

Three people remain in custody after police were called to the home on Abbey Lane in Beauchief following a report suggesting there may be an improvised explosive device at the property.

Two men, aged 28 and 20, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested at the house on suspicion of making an explosive device with intent to cause harm.

Police this evening said no device had been found but searches were ongoing.

Neighbours told of their shock, with one, who asked not to be named, describing how a 'very nice' woman in her 80s lived at the property with her son, who is in his 50s.

Susan Green, who lives beside the property in question said: "We're so surprised because you don't expect something like this to happen around here. We're wondering if it's a hoax."

Joel Elsom, who lives nearby, said: "With the world we're living in this has become a normal thing but it's even scarier when it's on your doorstep.

"These are people's homes. It's where they live and bring up their children. It's a nice area and seeing something like this is so scary."

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said police had received a 'third party report' yesterday evening stating they had information to suggest there could be a possible IED in a house on Abbey Lane.

Searches were carried out last night and were continuing today, she said.

"At this time, no device has been found and officers would like to reassure residents that the wider community are not at risk," she added.

"The three people arrested remain in custody while detectives gather information and specialist officers carry out a thorough search of the property."

Three police vans and two squad cars were stationed outside the house for most of Sunday, and a number of officers were seen going in and out of the property.

By 6pm, all but two of the police vehicles had left and activity appeared to have died down. It is understood searches are expected to conclude tonight.