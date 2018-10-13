Bogus workmen targeting elderly in Sheffield

Residents are being warned to be vigilant after scammers were found to be targeting the elderly in Sheffield.

A pensioner handed over a ‘substantial’ amount of money to two men and a woman who promised to carry out work in her garden.

Scammers have been targeting the elderly in Sheffield

The men promised that material would be delivered and they would return the next day, but never did.

On another occasion two men, claiming to be from a local roofing company, talked their way into a pensioner’s home.

No money was handed over, but checks with the company revealed that both men were bogus workmen.

Sheffield South East NHP said on its Facebook page: “We are aware of a number of incidents which have been reported to police in recent days where addresses have been attended by males asking if the occupants require work doing at their properties.

“Unfortunately, all the victims were elderly which is likely to be the reason they were targeted.

“We would advise that if you agree to have work carried out by someone calling at your address or from a leaflet posted through the door, do not give any upfront payments.

“Always try to research the company before agreeing to any work being completed and if the callers are behaving in a threatening or intimidating manner, contact police to report this.

“Please also advise any elderly relatives to seek advice from family or friends before having any work carried out.”

