Bogus police officers strike in Doncaster

Two bogus police officers conned their way into an elderly resident’s home in Doncaster and burgled the property.

The men struck in Hatfield on Friday and are believed to have used a black Volkswagen Golf to drive to and from their victim’s home.

Doncaster residents are being urged to be on their guard after two bogus police officers burgled a home

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning in the wake of the attack and is urging residents to always ask for proof of identity before allowing strangers into their homes.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.