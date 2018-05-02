Bogus police officers con vulnerable man into handing over cash in Sheffield

'Selfish' con men posed as police officers to trick a vulnerable victim out of his hard-earned cash in Sheffield.

Two crooks claiming to be police officers reportedly attended the man's home on Eskdale Road, in Wadsley Bridge, yesterday afternoon at around 4.30pm and said they were investigating him for using counterfeit money.

The pair, one of whom produced a fake ID card, ordered him to hand over all the cash in the property or face arrest, and he complied with their demand.

Police have appealed for information and warned others to be alert as they attempt to catch the fraudsters.

Temporary Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: "I would like to offer my reassurance that a full investigation is ongoing and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to identify the offenders responsible.

"The men targeted an elderly man in his home, using threats and fear for their own selfish gain.

"Although the man wasn’t physically harmed in the incident, he has been left incredibly distressed and a large quantity of cash was stolen.

"I understand this will cause fear among other members of the community and I would like to provide advice and tips you can follow to spot bogus officials.

"All of our officers carry photo warrant cards, which will always be presented to members of public they are visiting. If you remain unsure, or believe the ID presented isn’t legitimate please call 101 who will be able to confirm an officers details.

"Officers will also never make demands for cash or threaten victims with arrest if they do not comply. If officers are attending a property to seize items or cash, they will have a valid search warrant which will presented before entry and the relevant legislation will be referenced.

"Finally I would urge anyone whether you have any concerns, or believe someone to be a bogus official, to immediately report it."

The men are described as having local accents. They are both said to have dark brown hair and to have been wearing white short-sleeved shirts.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 679 of May 1.