Bogus official preyed on elderly man in Sheffield

A police search is underway for a bogus official who preyed on an elderly man in a house in Sheffield.

He called at a property in Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, at 7pm yesterday and asked to read the occupant's gas and electricity meters.

The bogus official asked for the elderly man's bank details but he refused to disclose them.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Once inside the house he engaged the elderly occupant in conversation about supplying cheaper gas and electric.

"During the conversation, bank details were requested. At this point the occupant became suspicious and asked for contact details for his company.

"The male then left the address. Nothing appears to have been stolen."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.