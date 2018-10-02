Body of woman found in vehicle at Victoria Quays in Sheffield

A body of a woman has been found in a vehicle at Victoria Quays in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to the area at around 9.20am this morning (Tuesday, October 2) following reports the body of a woman had been found in a vehicle.

Emergency services dealing with an incident at Victoria Quays in Sheffield.

READ MORE: Emergency services respond to incident at quayside near Sheffield city centre

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene with activity centred around the top deck of the multi-storey car park.

READ MORE: Police probe into report of sex attack on woman in Sheffield suburb

Residents at the nearby Hilton Hotel said they understood a body had been found.

The death comes just weeks after the death of a man in the water at Victoria Quays.

READ MORE: ‘He touched everyone’s hearts’ – Hundreds attend funeral of Sheffield stabbing victim Kavan Brissett

Two others have also died in the area in recent years, after apparently falling in the water on their way home from a night in the city.