Body of man found in Sheffield city centre flats

Enquiries are underway after the body of a man was discovered in a residential apartment block in Sheffield.

Officers were called at around 3:30pm on Tuesday August 7 following reports that a body of a man had been found in a residential apartment block on Pomona Street, off Ecclesall Road.

Eyewitnesses said the bin store of the flats was cordoned off and remained under police guard until yesterday.

A post mortem examination has taken place, and police believe the body to be that of a 32-year-old man.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Police are continuing with door-to-door enquiries.