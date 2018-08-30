Body found in search for missing Sheffield student

Police searching for a Sheffield student who had been missing for five days have found a body.

Sheffield Hallam University student John Paul Awi, aged 22, had been missing from his Leeds home since Saturday morning.

He had been due to go to a summer job in Meanwood, but failed to turn up.

The body was found shortly before 3pm today (Thursday, August 30) in woods off Stanks Drive in Leeds by officers conducting a search of the area.

Police said that while it is too early to confirm the identity of the man, officers have informed the family of Mr Awi.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.