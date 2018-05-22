Body found in search for missing Doncaster man

Have your say

A body has been found in the search for a missing Doncaster man.

Kieron Spooner, aged 48, was reported missing after he left the Hyman Close area of Warmsworth, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers found a body in the Sprotbrough area of the town at around 4pm that day.

CRIME: Police issue CCTV images of men wanted over Doncaster attack

POLICE: Missing Sheffield man found safe and well

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man’s body was located on a footpath that travels underneath the A1 at around 4pm yesterday afternoon.

"While formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be missing man Kieron Spooner, 48.

"His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a file will now be prepared for the coroner."

COURT: Sheffield paedophile jailed for 24 years for sexually abusing young girls