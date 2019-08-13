Body found in Malaysia confirmed as that of missing British girl Nora Quoirin
A female body found in Malaysia has been identified as that of missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, the Lucie Blackman Trust has confirmed.
By Ben Green
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 14:54
A statement from the Lucie Blackman Trust said: "The Lucie Blackman Trust can confirm with great sadness that the body found today is that of missing teenager Nora Quoirin. Local police have confirmed identification.
"The charity will update as soon as possible. Please respect the family and do not approach them at this difficult time.
"All at The Lucie Blackman Trust are thinking of the family and continue to support them as they come to terms with this news."