Body found in lake at Rother Valley Country Park ‘believed to be missing man’

Officers investigating the disappearance of a man have recovered a body from a lake in Rother Valley Country Park.

Danny Bushell, 22, was last seen at 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon (January 26) on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh.

Danny Bushell.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of Danny.

Derbyshire Police have been appealing for information about his whereabouts since Sunday.

He is understood to have links to the Eckington area and was believed to have been heading in the direction of Rother Valley Country Park when he was last seen.

Both Derbyshire and South Yorkshire police said they wanted to thank everyone who shared their appeal.