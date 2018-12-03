Body found in hunt for missing Doncaster man

A body found in Mexborough has been formally identified as that of a missing 21-year-old man.

The body was found at about 3pm on Friday, close to Mexborough Railway Station.

Ryan Cole

South Yorkshire Police said the body had now been formally identified as that of Ryan Cole, 21, who had been missing from his home in Mexborough since Sunday.

The force said Mr Cole’s death was not being treated as suspicious and his family were being supported by specilaist officers.