Body found in Doncaster in search for missing man

Police officers searching for a missing man from Doncaster have found a body.

Nicholas Chadwick, aged 41, was reported missing from his home in Hereford Road, Wheatley Hills, at around 5pm on Saturday and officers searching for him said a body was found in the Lakeside area last night.

Mr Chadwick's family has been informed of the discovery.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers searching for a missing Doncaster man have found a body.



"Formal identification has not yet been made however officers believe it to be 41-year-old Nicholas Chadwick who had been reported missing from home.

"His family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"The discovery was made last night in the Lakeside area of Doncaster."