Body found at Barnsley pond after search for missing man

A body has been found at a pond in Barnsley following a search for a missing man.

Police were called to Smithies Pond in Barnsley, where the body of a man in his 50s had been discovered, yesterday morning at 8.30am.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “His death is currently being treated as unexplained. Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact circumstances of his death.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by officers….

“Due to the deceased having been listed as an active missing person enquiry prior to his death, this matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is routine in such cases.”

A post-mortem was due to be held yesterday evening, but the result is not yet known.