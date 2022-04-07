Body found as residents report police 'swarming all over' South Yorkshire estate

Police have confirmed that a body has been found on a South Yorkshire housing estate after residents reported emergency services ‘swarming all over’ the area.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 12:12 pm

Police and paramedics were called to Parkway North, in Wheatley, Doncaster, yesterday, Wednesday, April 6.

One nearby resident said that he had seen police ‘swarming all over the area’.

Read More

Read More
Earl Marshal Road: Large police cordon in place in Sheffield as detectives deal ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police were called to Wheatley this morning.

He said: “It looked to be something pretty big, there were police all over the place."

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the death was non-suspicious and said further details would not be released.

South YorkshirePoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster