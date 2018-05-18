BMW stolen after burglary in Doncaster

A BMW was stolen when the keys were taken from the house it was parked outside in Doncaster this morning.

The white BMW 318 M Sport, with the registration number YJ13 RRO, was stolen from Edenthorpe.

Anyone who has spotted the car or knows who was involved in the theft should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 800 555111.