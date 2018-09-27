BMW owners named worst drivers in Yorkshire

BMW drivers have been named the worst in Yorkshire in a new survey – and are the most disliked among road users.

The study revealed the top 12 most hated drivers in Yorkshire and Humberside – with drivers of the German car way ahead when it came to the most unpopular.

BMW drivers are the most hated in Yorkshire.

The survey, carried out by GoCompare, found that more than 27% of people in Yorkshire said BMW drivers were the worst.

It put them 12% of drivers of black cabs, which was the second most unpopular type of driver.

In addition to this, Ferrari owners took the spot as the worst supercar drivers closely followed by Porsche.

BMW drivers were also the most disliked among van users with 32.8 percent topping the chart. The same attitude is reflected down by cyclists, car users and motorcycles.

Despite what old stereotypes may suggest, new research shows that van drivers are the safest in Britain. For every 100,000 miles travelled, vans are involved in 3.8 times fewer accidents with injuries than cars.

GoCompare wanted to find out how the UK public perceived different drivers and surveyed 2,000 UK adults to find out which vehicles and drivers are the worst on the roads.

The 12 worst types of driver in Yorkshire and Humberside, according to what vehicle they drive:

1. BMW - 27.6%

2. Black Cab - 15.5%

3. Ford Transit - 13.8%

4. Audi - 11.6%

5. Ferrari - 7.2%

6. Porsche - 5.5%

7. Mercedes - 3.9%

8. Vauxhall Astra - 3.3%

9. Subaru - 2.8%

10. Ford Focus - 1.1%

11. Toyota Prius - 1.1%

12. Lexus - 0.6%

