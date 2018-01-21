BMW driver stopped speeding at 160mph on M18 in South Yorkshire

Have your say

A motorist has been slammed by police after being clocked driving at 160mph in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said a BMW was being driven on an unlit part of the M18 near Doncaster last night.

Officers pulled over the car and found three people as well as the driver inside.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Ops Support said the road surface was wet and the temperature was below freezing.

"The driver was reported for excess speed," he said.

"He has blatantly put the lives of everyone on that stretch of motorway in danger.

"A blow out at those speeds would be fatal."