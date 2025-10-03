Police update: BMW driver reported for ‘driving without due care’ after Sheffield petrol station crash

By Ciara Healy
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:55 BST
South Yorkshire Police say a BMW driver has been reported on summons for driving without due care after their car smashed into a BP garage in Sheffield.

Police have confirmed that a motorist has been reported after a BMW ploughed into the BP petrol station on Greenland Road, Darnall, just after 9pm on Wednesday, October 2.

A blue BMW M2 collided with the shop at the petrol station, causing significant damage to the front of the building.

Glass was shattered and furniture inside the attached Subway section of the store was knocked aside.

No injuries were reported.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “The driver of the BMW was reported on summons for driving without due care.”

As the driver was ‘reported on summons’ this means that they have not been arrested or formally charged, but will be required to attend court at a later date.

From there a decision will be made on prosecution.

