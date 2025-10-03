South Yorkshire Police say a BMW driver has been reported on summons for driving without due care after their car smashed into a BP garage in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that a motorist has been reported after a BMW ploughed into the BP petrol station on Greenland Road, Darnall, just after 9pm on Wednesday, October 2.

Google

A blue BMW M2 collided with the shop at the petrol station, causing significant damage to the front of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glass was shattered and furniture inside the attached Subway section of the store was knocked aside.

No injuries were reported.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “The driver of the BMW was reported on summons for driving without due care.”

As the driver was ‘reported on summons’ this means that they have not been arrested or formally charged, but will be required to attend court at a later date.

From there a decision will be made on prosecution.