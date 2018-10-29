Bluebell Wood launches 2018 ‘Superdraw’

The clock has started ticking down for someone in the region to have an unforgettable Christmas.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has launched its 2018 Seasonal Superdraw, with a top prize of £2,500 and a runner-up prize of a luxury hamper set to make this year’s festivities extra special for their lucky winners.

Every penny raised in the charity’s Seasonal Superdraw - which will be drawn on December 14 – will help families across this region to make magical memories, with all proceeds going to help Bluebell Wood support children and young adults with life-shortening conditions, and their families. The hospice offers end-of-life treatment and care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and more.

Barrie Tarr, aged 67, of Chesterfield, won the £2,500 top prize last year.

Barrie said: “I was over the moon when I got the call to say I’d won. It was a big surprise. The money was with us by Christmas and it could not have come at a better time. I’d definitely encourage people to buy Bluebell Wood Superdraw tickets. I had never thought I would win something like this. It just shows you really do need to be ‘in it to win it’.”

Kelly Gerrard, lottery fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “Entering our Superdraw is a really fun and easy way to support families facing incredibly tough times, and help them make magical memories.

“By buying a ticket, you have the chance of an unforgettable Christmas, but you’ll definitely be helping Bluebell Wood families through the festive season and beyond. All the money raised will help to fund all sorts of activities for our children and young adults, from soft play and arts and crafts to music therapy and movie nights, and much more.”

Visit www.bluebellwood.org/superdraw for tickets.