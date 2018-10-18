Blooming sensible result for Sheffield couple 

Sheffield Council have reached an agreement with a couple after they asked them to remove flowerbeds which were planted at the side of a rural lane over 20 years ago.

Sally Williams, 69 and her husband Brian, 80, of Hollin House Lane in Loxley received a letter from the council after a local resident complained about the flowerbeds along the public highway.

Councillor Jack Scott offered the Loxley couple a potted plant as a peace offering

The couple say the planted the roadside garden around 28 years ago, to both encourage wildlife and brighten up the rural lane.

But, the council said they the flowerbeds, stones and water barrels which lined the road could be a danger to other road users.

Shortly after the letter, neighbours of the couple started an online petition to keep the roadside garden, which gathered over 6,000 signatures in around two days.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield and various councillors also showed their support for the couple.

Councillors David and Penny Baker, who both represent the Stannington ward, visited the couple at their home yesterday, saying the move to get rid of the roadside garden has made the council look foolish.

The council then indicated it would pause any action to remove the flowerbeds whilst discussions took place.

Earlier today, Councillor Jack Scott, who said the roadside garden looked ‘absolutely great’, visited the couple in their home to agree a sensible way forward.

Councillor Scott took a potted plant as a peace offering and to apologise for the significant inconvenience and disturbance the couple have faced this week.

Both Sally and Brian have agreed to move their compost bins, and the flowerbeds will remain.

The Council say they will now write formally to say the matter is closed.

Councillor Jack Scott, Cabinet Member for Development and Transport said: “I am so grateful to Mr and Mrs Williams for meeting with me in their home today.

“They rightly take great pride in these beautiful displays and I am sorry that the Council initially acted in a way that must have felt heavy-handed, even if it was following the letter of the law. I’m very pleased we have found a practical solution here and that everyone is happy.”

Sally Williams said: "It was lovely of Jack to come up to our home and for us to meet him.

“I'm so glad common sense has prevailed now and we have found a sensible way forward."