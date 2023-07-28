News you can trust since 1887
Blind puppy Sheffield: Adorable pup with deformed leg 'thrown out' onto streets

Volunteers at an animal rescue centre were heartbroken to find a blind and deformed pup had been dumped on the streets.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST

A blind and deformed pup 'thrown out onto the streets' of Sheffield has been rescued from a pound for strays in the hope of giving her a second chance of life in a loving home.

Affectionately named 'Flipper', the adorable pup is now being cared for by Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

As well as her disability, little Flipper - a Shar Pei - is blind.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is keen to find a foster home to care for her initially until a forever home can be found.

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help pay for veterinary treatment and aids to help her walk more easily.

She is described as the "sweetest little lady" and a "one in a million" dog.

In an emotional Facebook post, Helping Yorkshire Poundies, said: "Thrown out on the streets as a blind puppy, struggling to walk with a disability…introducing the extra special, extra adorable little Flipper the Shar Pei puppy, who we have just picked up from the pound.

"She has both broken and melted our hearts all at once.

"Despite her situation, she is the sweetest little lady who never stops wiggling her fluffy little tail."

The post continues: "Flipper is only approximately eight months old and had found herself abandoned, picked up ‘straying’ in our local city with a limb deformity, where her front leg is too short to walk properly. She has to hop around, which she really struggles with, and her other leg is struggling to compensate.

"She also has such terrible entropian that she cannot see.

"She is such a clever, brave girl and has learnt to lick things to figure out where she is. Flipper has the most amazing temperament despite everything - she is a ‘one in a million’ dog who we will look into every avenue to help, whether that is surgery, custom made wheels, prosthetic limb...we will try everything we can to give this girl a good quality of life.

"She certainly has the spirit, so let’s do this guys and get this little lady the help she needs.

"She desperately needs a dedicated foster home. Somewhere she can settle and begin her road to recovery. Please get in touch if you think you can help.

"We also need funds to help towards her treatment - no expense will be spared in giving this girl the best quality of life possible. As you can imagine, this will be huge, but we have promised to be there for her so we will do all we can. Please help, if you can."

Visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies' website or Facebook page to find out more about the charity and how to offer support.

Related topics:Dogs