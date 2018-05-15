Bleach thrown over woman in Sheffield attack

Bleach was thrown over a woman in an attack in a Sheffield street.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were alerted to a disturbance in Tunwell Avenue, Parson Cross, on Thursday afternoon and found the injured woman.

CRIME: More than 100 cannabis plants found during police raids in Doncaster



Bleach had been thrown over her and she had received 'blows to the face' during the attack, a force spokesman said.

POLICE: Sheffield bus driver helps man under attack in city street

A man was arrested over the incident.

READ MORE: Appeal made for sightings of car stolen from outside Sheffield bar

Details of whether he was charged have not yet been released.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to a disturbance on Tunwell Avenue at 1.40pm on Thursday, May 11. On scene, a female had been assaulted by a male, receiving blows to the face.

"Bleach was thrown over the victim.

"A male was arrested."