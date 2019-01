Firefighters have been called to a blaze in Sheffield which is sending smoke billowing across the city.

Crews from Rivelin and Sheffield Central fire station were called to Middlewood Road, near Hillsborough, at around 3.30pm.

Middlewood Road, Hillsborough. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Gritting teams announce their plans as snow forecast for Sheffield

The nature of the incident is not yet known.

More to follow.