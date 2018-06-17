Blaze rages above opticians in Rotherham town centre

Have your say

Firefighters spent three hours tackling a blaze which broke out above an opticians in Rotherham town centre.

Crews were called to College Street yesterday evening at 8.30pm to reports of smoke pouring from windows above a Specsavers store.

Five engines attended the scene, where firefighters remained until 11.30pm.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said there was extensive damage to the commercial premises above the shop.

She said the building was empty when firefighters arrived and no one is believed to have been injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.