Blaze leads to delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

Motorists are facing delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning because of a vehicle fire.

Highways England said one of the four northbound lanes between junctions 33 at Catcliffe and 34 at Tinsley is closed.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and recovery of the damaged vehicle has been arranged.

The motorway was temporarily closed when the fire first broke out but the lanes have gradually re-opened, with just one remaining closed.