Blaze leads to delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

Motorists are facing delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning because of a vehicle fire.
Highways England said one of the four northbound lanes between junctions 33 at Catcliffe and 34 at Tinsley is closed.
CRASH: Ferrari driver hunted over crash on Sheffield roundabout
COURT: South Yorkshire taxi driver goes on trial accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and recovery of the damaged vehicle has been arranged.
APPEAL: Concern for Sheffield man reported missing from home
The motorway was temporarily closed when the fire first broke out but the lanes have gradually re-opened, with just one remaining closed.