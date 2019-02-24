Blaze damages Barnsley hair salon 

Have your say

A blaze caused damage to a hair salon in Barnsley this morning.

The fire took hold inside a hairdressers in Barnsley Road, Goldthorpe, at about 4.30am.

Three fire crews from Dearne, Edlington and Adwick stations spent two hours putting the flames out.

One firefighter who attended said the premises was left smoke damaged.

The cause is being investigated.