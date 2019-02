Firefighters were called out to a Sheffield flat block in the early hours of this morning, after a blaze broke out in the complex’s bin store.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) arrived at Fitzwilliam House in Milton Street, Sheffield city centre at around 3.30am.

No-one is believed to have been injured in the blaze.

A SYFR spokesman said the fire is believed to have been started accidentally.