A blaze broke out at a semi-detached South Yorkshire property earlier today, ripping through the roofs of both properties.

The fire service were called to the property in Deightby Street, Thurnscoe at around 3am.

A spokesman said: “Three appliances were sent out.

“Nobody was at either property. The fire ripped through both roofs.”

The fire service left the scene at around 5.15am, and will be returning later today to begin the investigation into the cause of the blaze.