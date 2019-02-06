Blaze at former Barnsley care home ‘under control’

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a large blaze at a derelict care home in Barnsley.

Crews were called to Lamb Lane, Monk Bretton, at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters at the scene. Picture: Louise Oddy.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s group manager Simon Dunker said: “This is a large, empty care home, and the fire has spread into the roof.

READ MORE: Huge blaze breaks out at former Barnsley care home

“It’s under control but due to the structure of the building accessing the fire has been quite challenging, so we’re using an aerial platform to fight it from above.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Cudworth, Barnsley, Tankersley and Dearne were called to the scene, along with an aerial appliance from Sheffield Parkway.

People have been advised to avoid the area.