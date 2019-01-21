Blaze at Centertainment restaurant in Sheffield is now out

A blaze which broke out at a Sheffield restaurant this morning has now been extinguished.
An industrial deep fat fryer caught fire at Harvester on the Valley Centertainment complex at around 9am.
Flames then spread to the roof area.
Firefighters spent around two hours at the scene.
They said the restaurant was evacuated before they arrived and nobody was hurt.