Blades fans 'guaranteed top Newcastle night out' by Geordie stag do firm after Premier League clash

Cheering on your team away from home is one of the best feelings in football - but finding somewhere to celebrate (or commiserate) afterwards, in an unfamiliar city, can be tricky.

Yet Blades fans set to travel to the North East on Saturday, April 27 need not worry, as a local firm has come up with a novel way to ensure visitors enjoy their time in Newcastle – launching a wristband which guarantees guestlist entry into a dozen of the most popular city centre bars and clubs.

Last Night of Freedom – better known as the UK’s leading stag and hen party organiser – has teamed up with some of the city’s best nightspots to offer Sheffield natives a hassle-free night out, no matter what the result.

The wristbands guarantee entry to top pubs and clubs for football fans unfamiliar with Newcastle

Matt Mavir, managing director, said: “We’re a Geordie company who have sent thousands of groups of mates to party in Newcastle over the years. It’s among the friendliest cities in the world and one of the UK’s busiest and best destinations for a night out.

“But on a Saturday night when bars and clubs are packed, away fans will struggle to find somewhere to enjoy the city’s famous hospitality if they don’t have a plan.”

Priced at only £12 each, the wristbands offer up to £50 worth of offers and savings for every person on a night out, with free shots and queue jumps on offer.

The wristbands also have a QR code linking to directions and safety information, while they have a useful dual purpose - allowing large groups to easily navigate their way into busy venues with guestlist entry.

It can be hard to get into venues on a busy Saturday night - but it's no problem with a wristband

Matt continued: “We’ve all been there – a doorman spots a big gang of mates approaching a nightclub and refuses them entry.

“Wearing a wristband might be a bit old school, but if you’ve got one on then you can approach with confidence, knowing you can focus on enjoying a night out with your mates, hitting the dancefloor or just dissecting your team’s performance.”