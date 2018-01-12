Blades fan scoops £30, 000 on rank outsider called Steel City!

A horse racing fan is celebrating after backing a rank outsider called Steel City – which won him nearly £30, 000.

The ten-year-old Steel City had not been first past the post in four years - but that did not deter Colin Jacobs who backed the horse with a £30 bet.

His four selections, starting with the aptly named I Just Know in the 2.35 at Catterick also included Zayfire Aramis in the 2.50 at Leicester, Mr Antolini along at Leicester in the 3.25 – and finally Steel City in the 3.45 back at Catterick.

He beat odds of 8,000/1 to win £29, 138 when Steel City, ridden by Will Kennedy and trained by Mick Easterby at his Sheriff Hutton yard in north Yorkshire, ran home by half a length.

Colin. a 62-year-old railway signaller, said: "I pick my horses based on who trains them but with Steel City I had read somewhere and it was in the back of my mind that if he lost some weight he would do well.

"I have not been able to celebrate since I won on Thursday because I have been working.”

The father-of-three is a regular at the Betfred shop at Peak Square, Crystal Peaks, and has previously had £3, 000 wins on his favourite Lucky 15 bet.

The Sheffield United fan added: "I’m obviously very, very pleased and haven’t really had that much time to think what I’m going to with my winnings.

"My son Richard works and lives in Indiana so now, I will be able to afford to go and visit him but first will have to get myself a passport!”

And he will be hoping his lucky streak continues tonight as his beloved Sheffield United take on Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: "I don’t allow my heart to ever rule my head but I am convinced United will win, totally convinced.”

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “I have had my pocket picked big time by a very crafty Colin.

"He has done remarkably well and has got the new year off to a flyer."