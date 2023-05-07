The fire started in a property on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield earlier today (Sunday, May 7).
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said the fire is believed to have broken out in the bedroom of the property.
A person who was present in the house at the time of the blaze is believed to have ‘escaped with minor burns to their hands,’ the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star.
Blackstock Road is currently closed, but the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it is expected to re-open soon.
Until the road reopens, the 1 bus service will be diverted via Gleadless Road, a spokesperson for the bus operator, First South Yorkshire, confirmed on Twitter.