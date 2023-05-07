Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out in the bedroom of a property in a Sheffield neighbourhood, forcing the closure of a busy road.

The fire started in a property on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield earlier today (Sunday, May 7).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said the fire is believed to have broken out in the bedroom of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person who was present in the house at the time of the blaze is believed to have ‘escaped with minor burns to their hands,’ the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star.

The fire started in a property on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield earlier today (Sunday, May 7).

Blackstock Road is currently closed, but the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it is expected to re-open soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad