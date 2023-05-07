News you can trust since 1887
Blackstock Road: Busy road closed as firefighters battle house blaze in Sheffield neighbourhood

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out in the bedroom of a property in a Sheffield neighbourhood, forcing the closure of a busy road.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 7th May 2023, 10:37 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 10:37 BST

The fire started in a property on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield earlier today (Sunday, May 7).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said the fire is believed to have broken out in the bedroom of the property.

A person who was present in the house at the time of the blaze is believed to have ‘escaped with minor burns to their hands,’ the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson told The Star.

The fire started in a property on Blackstock Road in the Gleadless area of Sheffield earlier today (Sunday, May 7).

Blackstock Road is currently closed, but the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it is expected to re-open soon.

Until the road reopens, the 1 bus service will be diverted via Gleadless Road, a spokesperson for the bus operator, First South Yorkshire, confirmed on Twitter.

