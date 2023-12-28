Blackpool Tower fire: Iconic landmark up in flames as fire crews tackle blaze
Flames were seen at the top of Blackpool Tower - an iconic landmark visited by many in Sheffield.
Firefighters have been called to a blaze at Blackpool Tower, with videos circulating on social media showing the top of the 158m landmark well alight.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said it had six fire engines in attendance on the promenade. It is thought that the incident was first reported at around 2.15pm today (December 28).
A drone team and rope rescue team are currently at the scene, the fire service said.
The public is asked to stay away from the area.
At this stage it is not known whether any people are at the top of the tower, or how much damage has been caused.
Blackpool is a popular holiday destination for Brits, and is around 90 miles from Sheffield.
More details to come.