Black Friday 2018: These are the best deals in Sheffield

Black Friday is nearly upon – as shoppers get set to hit the streets and shopping centres of Sheffield or the websites in search of bargains.

So what are the best deals in Sheffield this year?

Black Friday is coming to Sheffield

Here’s just some of the bargains that have caught our eye.

High street giant John Lewis is offering big discounts online and in stores throughout the Black Friday period – and of course, the chain has a store in Barker’s Pool.

Electrical items available include the Philips GC2145/29 EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron where you can SAVE £7.49 - NOW £22.50

Canon PIXMA TS5151 All-in-One Wireless Wi-Fi Printer, White SAVE £20; NOW £49.95

LG OLED77C8LLA OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 77″ with Freeview Play/Freesat HD, Dolby Atmos & Streamlined Alpine Stand, Ultra HD Certified, Silver SAVE £1,000; NOW: £5,9999.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 Series Convertible Laptop, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3″, Full HD, Era Grey SAVE £200; NOW £529.95

John Lewis has also pulled out all the stops with some great womenswear offers this Black Friday.

These include: Freya Soiree Lace High Apex Balcony Bra, Rouge SAVE 25%; NOW £27

sloggi Zero Feel Crop Top SAVE 25%; NOW £21.37

Adrianna Papell Pebble Wrap Flare Dress, Pale Mahogany SAVE 30%; NOW £84

Carvela Shot High Block Heel Ankle Boots, Tan Leather SAVE 40%; NOW £139

And we also have the lowdown on John Lewis’ best offers for men.

PS Paul Smith Tapered Jeans, Blue SAVE 20%; NOW £108

Levi’s 511, Slim Jeans Harbour SAVE 30%; NOW £56

John Lewis and Partners Semi Plan Wool Regular Suit Jacket SAVE £42; NOW £98

John Lewis has a number of great deals for home appliances and furniture, too.

Anglepoise + Paul Smith Type 75 Mini Desk Lamp, Edition 2 SAVE 20%; NOW £128

G Plan Vintage The Sixty Seven Large 3 Seater Sofa, Ash Leg, Etch Granite SAVE 20%; NOW £1280

Parker Knoll Charleston Power Recliner Leather Armchair, Como Oak SAVE 20%; NOW £1639.

There are also some great discounts on toys.

John Lewis My First Scooter SAVE £20%; Now: £39.20

Nerf Retaliator Elite Plus Pack SAVE £30; Now £39.99

Peter Rabbit Children’s Book Box Set SAVE 50%; Now £17.50

LEGO 75953 Harry Potter Hogwarts Whomping Willow SAVE £12.99 when purchasing with LEGO Harry Potter Aragog’s Lair; Now £54.99

John Lewis says: “Our price promise in action means that even during our Black Friday event we’ll be checking and responding to competitors’ promotions and prices, so it’s worth taking a look online from time to time to see what’s new in our Black Friday offers.

“You may not always see these offers in store as it’s quicker to make price changes online, but do check if you’re visiting your nearest John Lewis and we’ll honour our online price in each case if the price has gone down.” This means that if you find a cheaper deal elsewhere during the Black Friday period, John Lewis will match it.

Amazon has released its Black Friday 2018 offers and they’re bigger and better than ever.

The online giant has slashed its prices on a huge range of products including big-name tech brands like Lenovo, Huawei and Motorola.

Amazon is offering Deals of the Day every day throughout its Black Friday period. Here are just a few:

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam – Full HD 1080p Video Calling and Recording with Dual Stereo Audio Mics – Black SAVE £24.99; NOW £24.99

Real Techniques Flawless Base Make-up Brush Set (Core Collection Kit) SAVE £3.34; NOW £9.99

My Thoughts Exactly by Lily Allen: The No.1 Bestseller SAVE £2.50; NOW £7.50.

Argos’ Black Friday 2018 deals are out now.

With discounts on a variety of TVs, games, beauty products, homeware and more, we’ve compiled a list of the best deals you can get your hands on.

The retailer has a fast-track service, which means you can order any time online and collect your items in store when convenient for you, with purchases held for seven days.

Argos has a range of fantastic gaming and TV deals for Black Friday – and here are some of the best:

X-Rocker Adrenaline Gaming Chair – PS4 & Xbox One SAVE 25%; NOW £119.99

X-Rocker Chimera Gaming Chair – Red SAVE £18; NOW £41.99

Argos Home Mid Back Gaming Chair – White & Black NOW £64.99

Xbox One Gold Rush Special Edition and Battlefield V Bundle NOW £449.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One Game SAVE £7; NOW £47.99

Hisense 50 Inch H50AE6100UK Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR SAVE £10; NOW £319

Alba 19 Inch HD Ready LED TV/DVD Combi SAVE £10; NOW £99.99

LG 55 Inch 55UK6400PLF Smart Ultra HD 4K TV with HDR: Now: £449.00

Amazon is often credited with bringing Black Friday to the UK – it began offering discounts as far back as 2010.

For Amazon, the event is massive, with days of deals and a long series of changing promotions.

These days, all British supermarkets and most big high street retailers offer some deals on Black Friday. John Lewis, Argos, GAME, Curry’s/PC World and major supermarkets get involved.