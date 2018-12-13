Bizarre moment thief cuts wires to steal Sheffield family’s Frosty the Snowman decoration

This is the bizarre moment a thief cut through the wires to steal a Sheffield family’s Christmas snowman decorations.

Steve Dalton uploaded footage of the brazen thief approaching his home on Richmond Road before tampering with the wires.

Thief steals Christmas decorations outside family's home: Credit - Steve Dalton

The hooded man can then be seen manoeuvring the snowman from its spot on the porch before carrying it away.

Steve said that his family have had the snowman for four years before it was stolen by some ‘low life scum’.

The Sheffield dad uploaded the bizarre footage to Facebook and other local residents have revealed their decorations have also been stolen in previous years.

One resident said: “What is seriously wrong with people taking Christmas decorations. No wonder people hardly decorate outside anymore!!! So sad my kids love seeing houses with lights too.”

Another commented: “Had some stolen last year did same cut wires too absolutely useless to them after. Not put any out this year just inside windows.”

One person said: “”e put less and less out every year. We’ve not had anything taken just not replaced broken things.

“It's hard to get why someone would do that, it won't work and why should we work hard for nice things for other people to take?”